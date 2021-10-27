58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump, supporters continue to threaten our fragile democracy

Judith Lachance Las Vegas
October 26, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

On Nov. 3, 2020, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in a fair, transparent and fraud-free election. End of discussion — or so most Americans thought.

But Mr. Trump did everything he could to deny and overturn the results by calling for recounts, audits and lawsuits, all of which were to no avail. He incited a riot which led to a mob invading the Capitol, attacking police officers with American flags and calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence. All this was done in the vain attempt to prevent Congress from doing its constitutional duty of certifying the Electoral College vote.

Even now, this failed former president continues to lie and complain about the election. He is destroying Americans’ faith in our democracy and in the integrity of our elections.

Meanwhile, around the country, states have passed or are considering laws that will not only make it extremely difficult for eligible citizens to vote but will also allow state officials to overturn election results they don’t like. This is not what has made our country the great democracy it is. This is how democracy unravels and disappears. If we do not stand up and speak out loudly and clearly, we will lose what we love and be on our way to an authoritarian state.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
2
Las Vegas woman dismembered husband’s body, collected benefits, feds say
Las Vegas woman dismembered husband’s body, collected benefits, feds say
3
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
4
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
5
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Are Joe Biden voters happy?
David Ballard Las Vegas

Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Republicans don’t care about the rules
Marty Stark Las Vegas

What is so infuriating in this debate about the filibuster is that the other side (the Republicans) could not care less about “the rules.”