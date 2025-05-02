LETTER: Donald Trump tackles the debt

In his Monday letter, Robert Klarich laments that President Donald Trump could be more effective in debt reduction if he were to review the appropriations bill more closely and not attack college endowments. The appropriations bill, however, is exactly where the president has focused.

Gone are the foreign-aid subsidies that were suppose to help allies stabilize their economies, but which ended up helping subversive organizations that support Hamas. Gone is the student loan debt forgiveness that was nothing more than buying votes. Gone are the agencies that serve no useful purpose. And if the president wanted to go to court, he could re-try the line-item veto case in front of a more sympathetic court.

Also, Mr. Klarich’s idea to role back the 2017 tax cuts would be a step in the wrong direction as the act gave the middle class the biggest tax break, which went to stimulate the economy.