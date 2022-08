Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

We have been given another chapter in the reign of our past president. Remember his definition of a crook? “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” I am shocked — shocked! — to learn the loser 45th president took the Fifth at his court appearance. Does it mean he is a self-acclaimed crook? Only time and the courts will tell. I have my own opinion.