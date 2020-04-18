67°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump, the coronavirus and face masks

Mary Weintraub Las Vegas
April 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2020 - 9:25 pm

In response to the April 12 letter “Masked man” from Neal Matzkin criticizing President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask: The president is tested daily for the virus. Members of the public are not. Therefore, we should wear masks in certain circumstances for safety reasons. But if I were tested daily, I wouldn’t wear a mask either. Vanity has nothing to do with it. Doctors have said masks are optional.

Why do people have to politicize every issue? Most of the governors aren’t wearing masks, but only President Trump is criticized. I guess it goes back to the “don’t let a crisis go to waste” mindset.

