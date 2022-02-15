LETTER: Donald Trump the document shredder

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I’d like to know: Where is the outrage from the right on the fact National Archives found more than a dozen boxes of documents at Donald Trump’s personal home in Florida, some listed as top secret or higher, and had to threaten him with a congressional and DOJ referral to get them? Where’s the same concern for our national security that the right constantly spewed about Hillary Clinton’s emails?

Do we know what he did with some of these documents? Is it coincidental a Chinese investor put money into his social media platform? What are and where are the rest of the documents he has failed to turn over to the archives? Now we learned he regularly tore up documents even as he was warned by his chief of staff and White House lawyer not to do so. We read that his personal toilet was clogged numerous times with printed notes and documents.

Where is the media? We heard about Hillary’s emails nonstop, but there’s barely a peep or zip on right-wing media about Mr. Trump. The hypocrisy is unbelievable. I hope we get to the bottom of these questions. Lock him up!