60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump the document shredder

Elaine Harman Las Vegas
February 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I’d like to know: Where is the outrage from the right on the fact National Archives found more than a dozen boxes of documents at Donald Trump’s personal home in Florida, some listed as top secret or higher, and had to threaten him with a congressional and DOJ referral to get them? Where’s the same concern for our national security that the right constantly spewed about Hillary Clinton’s emails?

Do we know what he did with some of these documents? Is it coincidental a Chinese investor put money into his social media platform? What are and where are the rest of the documents he has failed to turn over to the archives? Now we learned he regularly tore up documents even as he was warned by his chief of staff and White House lawyer not to do so. We read that his personal toilet was clogged numerous times with printed notes and documents.

Where is the media? We heard about Hillary’s emails nonstop, but there’s barely a peep or zip on right-wing media about Mr. Trump. The hypocrisy is unbelievable. I hope we get to the bottom of these questions. Lock him up!

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
2
Man dead, shooter detained following attempted car theft
Man dead, shooter detained following attempted car theft
3
‘Living on the edge’ with Mrs. ‘Mattress Mack’
‘Living on the edge’ with Mrs. ‘Mattress Mack’
4
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
5
Knights trade for center paying off — just not that one
Knights trade for center paying off — just not that one
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Democrats don’t get it
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Members of the Democratic Party seem to know and fully accept the fact that they are going to get clobbered in the 2022 midterm elections.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
LETTER: Follow the leader
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

Gov. Steve Sisolak just mimics California.