89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump, the legend?

President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Overcoming our fears and prejudices
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Bill a step forward for many Nevada cancer patients
(Getty Images)
LETTER: In search of the truth-based middle
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Another summer tragedy
Lou Horwitz St. Louis, Missouri
July 4, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Tuesday op-ed, syndicated columnist Rich Lowry believes that the “legend of Donald Trump continues to grow” based on the president’s June 22 decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities. But any such claims bring to mind the adage: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

Trump-2 has proven you can fool too many of the people too often. In foreign affairs, however, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and the Iran-Israel war present clear and convincing evidence why Mr. Trump’s skills as a showman have not changed the mathematics of the adage.

Mr. Trump’s statements to the press on June 24 are self-explanatory: “I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. We basically have two countries … they don’t know what the (expletive) they’re doing!”

The shoe is now on the other foot given Mr. Trump’s admonitions to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Feb. 28: “You’re not in a good position; you don’t have the cards right now; you’re gambling with World War III.”

Four U.S. presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. On display in South Dakota at Mount Rushmore are huge carvings of the faces of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

My advice to the president would be to borrow from the tariff mistake playbook and hit the pause button on boastful empty bravado. And in keeping with Mr. Lowry’s “legend” theme, as things stand, it is frightening to imagine Mr. Trump joining either foursome.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Visitation in Las Vegas is down?
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Your Saturday article about Las Vegas visitation falling for the fifth month omits the fact that our visitors are not fond of being ripped off.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump goes too far with deportations
Jack Feely North Las Vegas

We all are in favor of deporting criminal undocumented immigrants, but Mr. Trump’s impulsive nature has the administration barking up the wrong tree.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: So much TDS among Democrats
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Vaccines are in order to stop the rampant Trump Derangement Syndrome affecting so many public officials.

MORE STORIES