Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump the most divisive president?

Linda Herman Las Vegas
November 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Former President Barack Obama (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former President Barack Obama (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Nov. 6 letter, Jason G. Brent states, “No one can dispute the fact that Mr. Trump has been the most divisive president who ever held that office.” He is wrong. Plenty of people would dispute that “fact.” President Barack Obama comes to mind as someone who stoked the fires of racism and class envy for eight years. He was a pro at setting back race relations while acting like our savior.

The “woke” movement is about marginalizing and cancelling those who disagree. Republicans have been silent for too long.

