Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump using religion to dupe voters

Michael Stella Henderson
October 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

With Election Day approaching, religious voters need to have an enlightenment of which presidential candidate to support. President Donald Trump’s latest campaign stop at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday should provide plenty of clarity.

Mr. Trump is using religion as a facade to trick voters. When Mr. Trump attended the International Church, the press was there to cover every second. When his opponent, Joe Biden, attends church, very regularly, the only time the press sees him is when he enters and leaves the building.

At the Las Vegas church, Mr. Trump used the space of holy sanctity as a chance to sell his re-election bid when he was given the chance to speak. The Bible, in Matthew 7:15, warns “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.” Religious voters in Nevada have the prerogative to vote for whomever they wish, but it is important to see through the smoke screen of politics before casting such an important vote.

