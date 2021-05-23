LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?

After his indictment, Mr. Trump and his cult flunkies and supporters will be finished. Mr. Trump will be in jail, cult-of-Trump politicians will be unelectable and his supporters left with no one for whom to vote.

I enjoy Debora Saunders’ op-ed pieces now more than when she worked for the Review-Journal. In her latest piece, she took the gloves off, excoriating Donald Trump and the craven cult-of-Trump politicians who continue to back him and spread the Big Lie.

The only nit I would pick with her Tuesday commentary is her assertion that Mr. Trump will run again. I’ll concede he may want to. But I think it far more likely one or more of the many ongoing investigations into his conduct before and throughout his presidency will bear fruit, and he will be under felony indictment by the time primary season or the nominating convention roll around.

These investigations include: New York tax and/or bank fraud, obstruction of justice (per the Mueller report), incitement to riot (Jan. 6) and election interference in Georgia. And Mr. Trump will not have the cult-of-Trump GOP Senate to protect him this time. This, by the way, is not an exhaustive list.

After his indictment, Mr. Trump and his cult flunkies and supporters will be finished. Mr. Trump will be in jail, cult-of-Trump politicians will be unelectable and his supporters left with no one for whom to vote. I say good riddance to them and hope a nascent and principled Republican Party emerges from the ashes. For our democracy to flourish, this country needs a strong two-party system.