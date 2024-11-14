LETTER: Donald Trump wins the election

Could it be that the people who kept telling us that they were the truth-tellers were just snake-oil sellers?

For months we’ve been hearing that if Donald Trump gets elected, it will be the end of democracy. Mr. Trump has been described as Hitler, a fascist and the devil incarnate. Democrats have been running around with their hair on fire yelling, “The sky is falling.”

And then election is over, Trump wins, and the next day President Joe Biden announces that all is well and democracy is safe. Vice President Kamala Harris says in her concession speech that, “We’ll get him next time.” What happened to the hysteria? What happened to existential threat?

Could it be that the people who kept telling us that they were the truth-tellers were just snake-oil sellers? Fool me once … never again.