Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump wins the election

Donald Trump waves after speaking at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election ...
Donald Trump waves after speaking at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philip Cohen Las Vegas
November 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

For months we’ve been hearing that if Donald Trump gets elected, it will be the end of democracy. Mr. Trump has been described as Hitler, a fascist and the devil incarnate. Democrats have been running around with their hair on fire yelling, “The sky is falling.”

And then election is over, Trump wins, and the next day President Joe Biden announces that all is well and democracy is safe. Vice President Kamala Harris says in her concession speech that, “We’ll get him next time.” What happened to the hysteria? What happened to existential threat?

Could it be that the people who kept telling us that they were the truth-tellers were just snake-oil sellers? Fool me once … never again.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Let’s give Trump a chance
Donna Andress Las Vegas

Let’s remember that we’re all Americans, and we want our country to have good leadership.

A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is se ...
LETTER: The justice system and Henry Ruggs
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

He deserved a stiffer penalty. Maybe he won’t play pro football, but his life goes on. I feel for the families who lose a loved one under these circumstances.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Eliminate the Department of Education
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

I can’t say that I have read the entirety of Project 2025. I can definitely say that I am 100 percent in favor of abolishing the Department of Education.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Order in the classroom
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

Even with a new interim superintendent and $281 million just for textbooks and supplies, Clark County students will not be learning as they could and should due to unruly classroom behavior.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Instead of abortion, how about birth control?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

It is mind-boggling that the most important issue some voters are concerned about is the ability of a mother to abort her unborn child.

An election worker goes over a ranked choice voting explanation card with a voter. (AP Photo/Ma ...
LETTER: Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?
David Fanning Las Vegas

I voted “yes” on Question 3, not for ranked-choice voting, but for a voice in the primary elections as an independent voter.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas is closed
Philip Palmintere Henderson

We don’t need to build more housing for Californians.

LETTER: Reading is fundamental
Layna Woods Las Vegas

When kids graduate from high school nowadays — if they graduate — they read at about a third-grade level and comprehension.

