LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

In Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur F. Engoron previously made a factual finding based on evidence presented that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million. Prior to testifying at trial this week, Mr. Trump told reporters outside the courtroom that Mar-a-Lago is “probably worth anywhere from 50 to one 100 times more than that.” He reiterated that while testifying.

That vast range of value is no more useful nor credible than Mr. Trump identifying the location of Mar-a-Lago by stating that “it is situated inside the United States anywhere between the East Coast and West Coast” or estimating a person’s height as “anywhere from five feet to seven feet.”

Mr. Trump’s remarks provide further evidence of the bluster and exaggeration that he has been accused of during the trial and now confirm to Judge Engoron and the public that Mr. Trump does not use due care nor good faith in arriving at valuations of his property.