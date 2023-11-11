53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster

Steve Danning Las Vegas
November 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

In Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur F. Engoron previously made a factual finding based on evidence presented that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million. Prior to testifying at trial this week, Mr. Trump told reporters outside the courtroom that Mar-a-Lago is “probably worth anywhere from 50 to one 100 times more than that.” He reiterated that while testifying.

That vast range of value is no more useful nor credible than Mr. Trump identifying the location of Mar-a-Lago by stating that “it is situated inside the United States anywhere between the East Coast and West Coast” or estimating a person’s height as “anywhere from five feet to seven feet.”

Mr. Trump’s remarks provide further evidence of the bluster and exaggeration that he has been accused of during the trial and now confirm to Judge Engoron and the public that Mr. Trump does not use due care nor good faith in arriving at valuations of his property.

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
3
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
4
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
5
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Poor judgment
By / RJ

House censures Representative Tlaib for her use of a slogan employed by those who seek the elimination of Israel.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: States try to keep Donald Trump off the ballot
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

The efforts by the states of Colorado and Minnesota to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot are nothing more than blatant, pure, unadulterated election interference.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Growth in home schooling leaves the left fluxed
EDITORIAL: Growth in home schooling leaves the left fluxed
Korean War vet surprised with Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Korean War vet surprised with Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Antonio Pierce rewards practice squad players with spot on sideline
Antonio Pierce rewards practice squad players with spot on sideline
NBA G League Ignite not ‘bluffing’ on in-game entertainment
NBA G League Ignite not ‘bluffing’ on in-game entertainment
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Aidan O’Connell, offense
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Aidan O’Connell, offense
UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win
UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win