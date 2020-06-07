LETTER: Donald Trump’s church visit

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In a Tuesday photo, your caption says President Donald Trump “visited” St. John’s church. He did not visit this historic church that suffered a fire during the current unrest over the death of George Floyd. Instead, the president had crowds of peaceful demonstrators cleared out with tear gas so he could do a photo op in front of the church, holding up a Bible, just so he could pander to his voting base. Your bias toward the president is showing here.