Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s church visit

Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas
June 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In a Tuesday photo, your caption says President Donald Trump “visited” St. John’s church. He did not visit this historic church that suffered a fire during the current unrest over the death of George Floyd. Instead, the president had crowds of peaceful demonstrators cleared out with tear gas so he could do a photo op in front of the church, holding up a Bible, just so he could pander to his voting base. Your bias toward the president is showing here.

