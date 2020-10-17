70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s economic record not all it’s cracked up to be

Peter B. McMurran Henderson
October 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

anagement of the economy as compared to that of the previous administration is often a talking point championed by loyalists favoring the president. It is therefore illuminating to weigh a Forbes magazine piece published in February that examined “pre-epidemic” economic numbers.

According to Forbes, and contrary to President Trump’s promises of 4 percent, 5 percent or even 6 percent growth, his best quarter has not exceeded 3.5 percent growth. The Obama-Biden administration peaked at 5.5 percent in 2014. As far as job growth, the last three years of the Obama-Biden administration whips President Trump’s first three years by 1.6 million more jobs, which equates to roughly 44,000 more per month.

This administration is projected to increase the federal deficit by 74 percent, pre-COVID. Mr. Trump gifted a tax cut for the wealthy class in 2017, promising that the cuts would “pay for themselves.” That is not going to happen. Moreover, the Obama-Biden administration inherited a devastated economy across multiple levels. Yet through their steady yet slow growth, 2015 found the economy primed for continued expansion. President Trump took full advantage of this, as he should have.

Regrettably, Mr. Trump publicly snubbed the science of the pandemic and openly downplayed the risk to our nation. His slow-to-act, muddled leadership shuttered businesses, leading to massive unemployment, a distressed economy, closed schools and a soaring national debt. And, after all this, no new infrastructure, health care or prescription medication price reduction legislation are broken promises that litter this administration.

Feeling great, America?

MOST READ
1
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
2
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
3
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
4
Raiders working with Johnathan Abram to control his aggression
Raiders working with Johnathan Abram to control his aggression
5
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The protected class
Drew Kelley Goldfield

The first priority of our “public servants” is to keep the trough for themselves filled.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
LETTER: Making coronavirus go away
John Macdonald Las Vegas

If everyone wore a mask and practiced the other health recommendations for a few weeks, the coronavirus would disappear, and we all could return to normal behavior.