LETTER: Donald Trump’s fatal flaw

President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
December 7, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump has threatened imprisonment and even death for Sen. Mark Kelly, who did nothing but say the truth. The truth is that American soldiers are required to disobey unlawful orders. This is part of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Mr. Trump went on television and purposely misapplied federal law in support of his position. This was a lie. Lies are not compatible with the American Constitution. I don’t believe that Mr. Trump is actually able to understand this truth. He thinks he can change reality with just a lie. He does not know the truth from falsity. This is a fatal flaw for a U. S. president.

I hope this country survives the next two years, at which time we can say goodbye to this very sick man.

