LETTER: Donald Trump’s foreign policy

In response to Lou Horwitz’s Saturday letter, “Trump bravado,” a question needs to be asked: What did Barack Obama do to deserve the Nobel Peace prize? The answer: Absolutely nothing. It was awarded as an act of tokenism, nothing more, nothing less. In fact, President Donald Trump deserved it much more for getting the Abraham Accords signed, when a whole host of Arab nations finally decided to recognize Israel.

Whether or not President Trump gets his face on Mt. Rushmore remains to be seen. However, you can bet when he draws a red line in the sand and it gets violated, there will be hell to pay. That’s unlike Barack Obama and his dealings with former Syrian President Assad, who now resides in exile in Russia. That red line had no backbone, force or resolve behind it and was a total embarrassment for America, just like the withdrawal from Afghanistan.