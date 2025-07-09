97°F
LETTER: Donald Trump’s foreign policy

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Lou Horwitz’s Saturday letter, “Trump bravado,” a question needs to be asked: What did Barack Obama do to deserve the Nobel Peace prize? The answer: Absolutely nothing. It was awarded as an act of tokenism, nothing more, nothing less. In fact, President Donald Trump deserved it much more for getting the Abraham Accords signed, when a whole host of Arab nations finally decided to recognize Israel.

Whether or not President Trump gets his face on Mt. Rushmore remains to be seen. However, you can bet when he draws a red line in the sand and it gets violated, there will be hell to pay. That’s unlike Barack Obama and his dealings with former Syrian President Assad, who now resides in exile in Russia. That red line had no backbone, force or resolve behind it and was a total embarrassment for America, just like the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

H. Pytel Las Vegas

July 4 was a special celebration of the United States’ birthday. I don’t recall ever seeing such an outpouring of recognition of our country’s origins and greatness.

Brian Freymueller Henderson

Those who don’t like America should go elsewhere.

Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We must make our own problems the top priority.

