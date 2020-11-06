69°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s supporters don’t need to answer to anyone

Rob Biller Mesquite
November 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I take great offense at the arrogance of Richard Strickland’s letter regarding the elections (Thursday Review-Journal). Who died and made him the overlord over President Donald Trump’s supporters? They owe Mr. Strickland — or, as he couches his demand, “the people of the United States” — an explanation? Really? Mr. Trump doesn’t have the right to declare his position, and his supporters must answer to Mr. Strickland? Are not freedom of speech and assembly still in the Constitution?

No, Trump supporters do not have to answer to Mr. Strickland or his ilk. This is still a free country and people have the right to support whomever they chose.

