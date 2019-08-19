90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s welfare-immigrant plan a good first step

Sanford Feld Henderson
August 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Denying green cards to welfare-grubbing immigrants is a good first step (Tuesday Review-Journal). However President Donald Trump is leaving a ton of money on the table.

An immigration attorney told me that sponsors of immigrants have to sign an affidavit of financial responsibility. When I asked him how often the government goes after sponsors to collect for public benefits, he answered: “Never!”

It’s time for the IRS to collect every dime from sponsors that their deadbeat relatives received. An added benefit to such a program is that people would stop sponsoring relatives if they feared paying for them.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: White House “pay gap” a non-issue
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

the article clearly says that men and women doing the same job in the White House are being paid the same.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: When did politics turn into a giant temper tantrum?
David Ballard Las Vegas

I see a lot of people on both sides with “temper tantrums.” How are we to teach our children if they see adults with angry words and demonstrations in the streets?