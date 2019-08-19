LETTER: Donald Trump’s welfare-immigrant plan a good first step

But how about going after the sponsors of immigrants who collect public assistance?

Diane Taylor/Special to View

Denying green cards to welfare-grubbing immigrants is a good first step (Tuesday Review-Journal). However President Donald Trump is leaving a ton of money on the table.

An immigration attorney told me that sponsors of immigrants have to sign an affidavit of financial responsibility. When I asked him how often the government goes after sponsors to collect for public benefits, he answered: “Never!”

It’s time for the IRS to collect every dime from sponsors that their deadbeat relatives received. An added benefit to such a program is that people would stop sponsoring relatives if they feared paying for them.