LETTER: Don’t bash The Associated Press

I strongly object to the Friday letter to the editor by Mike Growney, who conflates objective journalism as provided by The Associated Press with opinions from a conservative columnist. Mr. Growney implies that the columnist, with a well-known right-leaning point of view, should be more believable than a respected news organization with a 177-year history of reporting the facts (the AP was founded in New York in 1848).

The Review-Journal on occasion posts stories provided by NewsMax, Bloomberg and its own reporters. It’s important to consider the source when reading or viewing the news. Personally, when I see a story with a NewsMax byline, I read it and know that the source has a conservative bent. I would suggest that Mr. Growney might cancel his subscription to the RJ if reporting from the AP, which provides significant national and international content to the RJ, were eliminated from its pages.

As Mark Twain once said; “There are only two forces that carry light to all the corners of the globe … the sun in the heavens and The Associated Press down here.”