Letters

LETTER: Don’t be angry that many people want to keep leading their lives

Mike Peterman Las Vegas
December 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Felipe Dana
In response to the Saturday letter from Janice Keyser, who complains about all the folks who won’t put on a mask to stop a deadly pandemic:

That “simple piece of cloth” does not stop a deadly pandemic. The box of the most commonly used single-use blue face mask states explicitly not to “use it for infection prevention or reduction or related uses” and don’t use “for antimicrobial or antiviral protection or related uses.” And those are three layers of simple cloth. A recent Danish study concluded that masks have very little affect in preventing viruses from spreading..

Ms. Keyser also claims that the millions of people that flew over Thanksgiving weekend are “selfish, senseless anti-scientists.” Based on what? Did our government “experts” not allow people to travel? No, they gave people a choice. And all of those vehicles Ms. Keyser spotted at the Premium Outlets buying unessential items? Well, millions of people are out of work due to our government “experts.” Small businesses have been decimated and many will never come back.

Lockdowns cannot control or stop the spread of any virus, as we all should have learned by now. But they can and did ruin our economy, which will now take years to recover. Tell those millions of people who are recently unemployed that they can’t take care of their families because we all have to stay home and hide from a virus that the overwhelming number of people have a more than a 99 percent chance of surviving.

It is sad that so many people have lost their life to COVID. It’s also sad that many people die of cancer and heart disease. That is life. Everyone makes their choices and does what’s best for them. At least that’s what it used to be before our “expert” edicts.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Local hospital beds are filling up
Eileen de Doelder Las Vegas

On Nov. 30, my husband’s doctor received a call and was told that all of his surgeries scheduled for Dec. 2 were canceled due to capacity limits.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Donald Trump needs to quit whining
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

It’s time our snowflake-in-chief packed up his bruised ego and shuffled himself down the White House steps and back to the dugout.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Do we need to change inauguration day?
William Stockdale Las Vegas

Then we would not have so much anxiety about someone abusing the electoral process with fraud and improper voting processes.

LETTER: The scarlett ‘c’?
John Carrier Las Vegas

During my grade school years, all students had to provide their immunization records to show they had been inoculated.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
LETTER: Donald Trump has been fired
Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas

The man has done a few things as president that are good. Overall, however, he is a disaster and should be fired.