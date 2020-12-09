LETTER: Don’t be angry that many people want to keep leading their lives

Lockdowns cannot control or stop the spread of any virus, as we all should have learned by now. But they can and did ruin our economy, which will now take years to recover.

AP Photo/Felipe Dana

In response to the Saturday letter from Janice Keyser, who complains about all the folks who won’t put on a mask to stop a deadly pandemic:

That “simple piece of cloth” does not stop a deadly pandemic. The box of the most commonly used single-use blue face mask states explicitly not to “use it for infection prevention or reduction or related uses” and don’t use “for antimicrobial or antiviral protection or related uses.” And those are three layers of simple cloth. A recent Danish study concluded that masks have very little affect in preventing viruses from spreading..

Ms. Keyser also claims that the millions of people that flew over Thanksgiving weekend are “selfish, senseless anti-scientists.” Based on what? Did our government “experts” not allow people to travel? No, they gave people a choice. And all of those vehicles Ms. Keyser spotted at the Premium Outlets buying unessential items? Well, millions of people are out of work due to our government “experts.” Small businesses have been decimated and many will never come back.

Lockdowns cannot control or stop the spread of any virus, as we all should have learned by now. But they can and did ruin our economy, which will now take years to recover. Tell those millions of people who are recently unemployed that they can’t take care of their families because we all have to stay home and hide from a virus that the overwhelming number of people have a more than a 99 percent chance of surviving.

It is sad that so many people have lost their life to COVID. It’s also sad that many people die of cancer and heart disease. That is life. Everyone makes their choices and does what’s best for them. At least that’s what it used to be before our “expert” edicts.