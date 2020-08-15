LETTER: Don’t believe it: Sports isn’t really sports

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, was quoted in the Review-Journal as saying he is “not being in favor of bringing politics into sports” pertaining to players taking a knee during the American anthem. Let’s get something straight. Professional sports teams are not “sports.” They are big business passing themselves off as “sports.” When you hire, fire and trade your employees with the eye on the bottom-line profits, you are just another corporate money monger out to make a buck off some guy’s athletic ability.