LETTER: Don’t believe you’re lying eyes when it comes to crime
Don’t fall for the Democratic playbook.
In his Dec. 20 letter to the editor, Richard Strickland claims Republicans always blame the Democrats for rampant crime spikes. He derogatorily calls this the Republican “playbook.” There’s a reason it’s a playbook. Read on.
Watch any news coverage or read the newspapers about the “smash-and-grab” nationwide crime wave. Unless, of course, you follow the Democratic playbook — “Don’t believe your lying eyes” — which doesn’t work anymore in the era of widely used smartphones with cameras.