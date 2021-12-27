45°F
LETTER: Don’t believe you’re lying eyes when it comes to crime

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
December 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Dec. 20 letter to the editor, Richard Strickland claims Republicans always blame the Democrats for rampant crime spikes. He derogatorily calls this the Republican “playbook.” There’s a reason it’s a playbook. Read on.

Watch any news coverage or read the newspapers about the “smash-and-grab” nationwide crime wave. Unless, of course, you follow the Democratic playbook — “Don’t believe your lying eyes” — which doesn’t work anymore in the era of widely used smartphones with cameras.

