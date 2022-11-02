68°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Biden for high inflation

John Neiman Las Vegas
November 1, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Republican attack ads blame Democrats for the high inflation that is plaguing much of the world as we have come out of the global pandemic. Did Democrats cause 10.1 percent inflation in the United Kingdom, 10.9 percent in the European Union and 6.9 percent in Canada?

Unfortunately, except for the Fed raising interest rates, the White House — not even a Republican White House — can do much to reduce inflation. The administration could take the drastic measure of instituting price controls but that does not work in a free-market economy. Just ask your Republican candidates what they would do.

