LETTER: Don’t blame Clark County teachers for student failures

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, center, speaks during a news conference. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Responding to Barney Wintermute’s Dec. 5 letter blaming teachers for the poor student performance and grades:

It is not the fault of the teachers. The Clark County School District has mandated that all students be given a minimum of a 50 percent grade regardless of their work in school. Also, students may retake a test as many times as they wish until they pass. The student can set up the time to retake the test (before or after class) and the teacher must be there. Many times the student fails to show up.

The mandate states too that a student can turn in any assignment whenever he or she wants with no penalty. More work for the teachers? You bet. As far as the the district is concerned, it is all about the graduation: Look how many students have graduated, aren’t we great?

How do I know this? My daughter is a teacher these past 20 years.