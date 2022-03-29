LETTER: Don’t blame Democrats, Biden for inflation

(Getty Images)

The Review-Journal likes to point out how fast prices are rising now, causing inflation. The paper claims this is all because of President Joe Biden’s policies and the free-spending Democrats in Congress.

When building material prices rose up to 550 percent in a few weeks in the spring of 2020, it was not President Biden and the Democrats who were in power. It was Donald Trump and the Republicans.

The blame for this extreme rise in prices can be placed on greedy businesses taking advantage of every situation. Yes, I said “greedy.” We should quit blaming the political parties and face the fact that we all are being gouged because these businesses can. No company seems to want to stop the rising prices and look out for a COVID-weary consumer and a COVID-weary country.