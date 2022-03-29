59°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Democrats, Biden for inflatoin

Dennis Small Las Vegas
March 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal likes to point out how fast prices are rising now, causing inflation. The paper claims this is all because of President Joe Biden’s policies and the free-spending Democrats in Congress.

When building material prices rose up to 550 percent in a few weeks in the spring of 2020, it was not President Biden and the Democrats who were in power. It was Donald Trump and the Republicans.

The blame for this extreme rise in prices can be placed on greedy businesses taking advantage of every situation. Yes, I said “greedy.” We should quit blaming the political parties and face the fact that we all are being gouged because these businesses can. No company seems to want to stop the rising prices and look out for a COVID-weary consumer and a COVID-weary country.

MOST READ
1
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
2
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
3
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
CARTOONS: It’s not a bird, plane, or Superman. It’s this.
4
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say
5
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
An impaired driver, officers who chose not to stop him — and a family forever changed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
LETTER: A license to kill?
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

“Green” power killing birds.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Still crazy after all these years
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

I have to disagree with Steve Sebelius’ March 20 commentary in which he asked if Nevada is losing it’s edge when it comes to crazy. It’s not.