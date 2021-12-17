40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Democrats for all our social problems

Richard Hebert Las Vegas
December 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday op-ed, “The woke got what they wanted — and then what?”

What Mr. Hanson views as the Third-Worldization of our country is the predictable result of the increasing gap between rich and poor. Ridiculous economic policy that the right pushes to benefit the wealthy with the expectation there will be trickle down benefits is laughable and certainly does not help. We can also ask why a quality education seems to be available only to those who can pay for it.

Then there is Mr. Hanson’s comparison of the 2020 protesters who damaged property and created some mayhem protesting police brutality and racism with the right wing nut jobs who maimed and killed innocent people, essentially trying to implement a coup at the behest of an unhinged sitting president. Are you serious?

I get that our societal problems are complex, but I see Mr. Hanson faulting only the Democratic Party without offering solutions.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
3
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
4
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
5
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The failure of bail reform
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The tragedy of Waukesha, Wisconsin, proved that bail reform doesn’t work — and, as currently implemented, never can or will.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: A Susan Estrich fan
Joe Pantozzi Las Vegas

A progressive who understands what’s going on with Joe Biden.