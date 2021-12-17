LETTER: Don’t blame Democrats for all our social problems

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday op-ed, “The woke got what they wanted — and then what?”

What Mr. Hanson views as the Third-Worldization of our country is the predictable result of the increasing gap between rich and poor. Ridiculous economic policy that the right pushes to benefit the wealthy with the expectation there will be trickle down benefits is laughable and certainly does not help. We can also ask why a quality education seems to be available only to those who can pay for it.

Then there is Mr. Hanson’s comparison of the 2020 protesters who damaged property and created some mayhem protesting police brutality and racism with the right wing nut jobs who maimed and killed innocent people, essentially trying to implement a coup at the behest of an unhinged sitting president. Are you serious?

I get that our societal problems are complex, but I see Mr. Hanson faulting only the Democratic Party without offering solutions.