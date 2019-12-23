46°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Donald Trump for our problems

Mark Evans Las Vegas
December 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Why does it seem that all of today’s problems are put in the lap of President Donald Trump? Joe Biden has been in office for 44 years. Chuck Schumer has been in 21 years. Nancy Pelosi is a 33-year veteran. The list could go on and on.

Mr. Trump has been in office for only three years. He’s not responsible for today’s problems. Mr. Trump has been trying to fix them against great resistance.

And to think that he donates his paycheck to charity, which means he is doing this for free.

