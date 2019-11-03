56°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame Donald Trump for soaring national deficits

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
November 2, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Tuesday editorial discussed that, in 2016, candidate Donald Trump bragged he could eradicate the national debt after two terms but that he has now all but abandoned any semblance of fiscal restraint. This is unfair.

According to the Constitution, all bills for raising revenue shall originate in the House. All bills must pass the House and Senate — and then are presented to the president.

The editorial acknowledged that Washington has had a spending problem since the 1960s. I would say it has had a spending problem for a much longer time. Sen. Rand Paul recently introduced a bill to cut spending by 2 percent. It was rejected by the Senate.

Congress is the guilty party. Members of Congress, like addicts, can’t help themselves and refuse to cut back on spending. They want to play Santa Claus and are very adept at giving away other people’s money.

