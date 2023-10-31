LETTER: Don’t blame inanimate objects for crime

Point the finger at the person who did it.

Two young men are charged with deliberately driving an automobile into a couple of bicyclists, killing one of them.

Some people have recently used guns to kill people.

A Las Vegas man is incarcerated because he killed his wife with an aluminum baseball bat.

We speak only of gun violence and want to create more gun laws. What about laws affecting automobile violence or baseball bat violence? Better yet, how about more laws inhibiting anybody from doing anything to hurt another person?

It seems that the guns are not doing the killing nor are the automobiles or the bats. People who control these things are committing the violence. Most of these violent acts have been perpetrated by people who have been determined to have mental problems. It’s not the fault of the inanimate objects after all.