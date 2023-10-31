56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame inanimate objects for crime

Barry Heifetz Las Vegas
October 30, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two young men are charged with deliberately driving an automobile into a couple of bicyclists, killing one of them.

Some people have recently used guns to kill people.

A Las Vegas man is incarcerated because he killed his wife with an aluminum baseball bat.

We speak only of gun violence and want to create more gun laws. What about laws affecting automobile violence or baseball bat violence? Better yet, how about more laws inhibiting anybody from doing anything to hurt another person?

It seems that the guns are not doing the killing nor are the automobiles or the bats. People who control these things are committing the violence. Most of these violent acts have been perpetrated by people who have been determined to have mental problems. It’s not the fault of the inanimate objects after all.

MOST READ
1
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
3
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
4
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Front page photo goes too far
Michelle Baker, Paul Ponto Las Vegas

With everything going on in the world and in Las Vegas, I cannot understand the decision to prominently feature two teenage hoodlums on your Oct. 25 front page .

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Question 3 isn’t just about open primaries
Daniel Honchariw Las Vegas The writer is a senior policy analyst at Nevada Policy.

Ranked-choice voting would be radical change that upends democratic norms.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

The two-party system may be broken, but if you want to vote, file for the party that most fits your liking or wait until the general election when all votes count.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Blame Donald Trump for chaos in the House
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

The MAGA members of the House of Representatives followed Donald Trump’s instructions and forced Kevin McCarthy out of his position as speaker.

A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, O ...
LETTER: Maine shooter left plenty of warning signs
Leonard Kreisler Las Vegas

This shooter was ex-military, an arms instructor and reportedly sought psychiatric help approximately one month before this shooting.

More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas cyclist killing spotlights societal decline
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas cyclist killing spotlights societal decline
LETTER: Maine shooter left plenty of warning signs
LETTER: Maine shooter left plenty of warning signs
LETTER: City of Las Vegas to mandate animal chips
LETTER: City of Las Vegas to mandate animal chips
LETTER: God help the law-abiding citizens of Nevada
LETTER: God help the law-abiding citizens of Nevada
EDITORIAL: Chicago takes victim blaming to an absurd new low
EDITORIAL: Chicago takes victim blaming to an absurd new low
LETTER: How to stop vehicle thefts in Las Vegas and elsewhere
LETTER: How to stop vehicle thefts in Las Vegas and elsewhere