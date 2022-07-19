LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden for inflation

President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Review-Journal’s Thursday editorial said, “Less than two years into his presidency, Joe Biden’s signature accomplishment has been to destroy the finances of millions of American families.” But the Review-Journal, like the Republican Party, has left out the rest of the entire world, because inflation is worldwide.

The pandemic, a common denominator that also affected the entire world and happened right before inflation, apparently had no effect and means nothing. No, it was all Biden policy.

For the political right, spin is everything. There is an election to win! And it’s working. A majority of Americans have bought in. They believe this drivel. America is the center of the universe, nothing and nobody else matters. What else can they blame Mr. Biden for? Maybe they can have Donald Trump work something in at his next rally.