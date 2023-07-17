102°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame presidents for homeless issues

E.E. Roper Las Vegas
July 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/L ...
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In his July 10 rebuttal regarding the economy and the homeless, James Pecora throws shade at the president, saying someone should tell the homeless population about a “supposedly” good economy. The homeless situation isn’t a presidential problem but a societal one.

Presidents are rarely around long enough to make a difference, but can encourage our legislators to create pathways (laws) to help eradicate the homeless issue. But with Congress power tripping and no comprimising across the aisle, such proposal will, again, be kicked down the road.

I’d be bet that Mr. Pecora would vote down any measure that would take more money (taxes) out of his pocket in the name of helping the homeless. And therein lies the problem. The homeless issue took decades in the making and will take time, initiatives, creativity, sacrifice and money to solve.

