LETTER: Don’t blame Southwest Gas for high bills

In Jeff Watkins’ Saturday letter to the editor (“Priced out”), he stated that “Southwest Gas officials should be ashamed of themselves.” Like Mr. Watkins, I too have had an increase in gas bills — major increases. But I don’t put the whole blame on the gas company.

Both my car and homeowners insurance have had big increases. Eighty dollars for the car insurance and $200 for the homeowners. This is per month. When I called the insurance companies, they stated that the costs of repairs have gone up. My sister lives in California, in a smaller house than mine. Her gas bill is $200 a month and she keeps her thermostat in the 60s.

I put most of the blame on our Democrat politicians and some of the voters of Nevada. They think we should go “green” in a hurry. When the sun doesn’t shine and when the wind doesn’t blow, the policies of the Democrats cause the cost of everything to go up. Then we get higher prices on almost everything.

Bidenomics isn’t working for the majority of the American people. “Green energy” isn’t the answer. It’s not even “green.”