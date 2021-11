The family of victim Tina Tintor walk out of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, after a status check on filing the criminal complaint against former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in connection with a fiery crash that left the 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The terrible crash that took the life of a woman and her dog wasn’t due to a high-speed car, any more than my getting burned was the fault of the stove. Most cars can go fast, but most people don’t test it out on the streets. Let’s lay the blame on the people responsible.