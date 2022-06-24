94°F
LETTER: Don’t blame the gun for recent mass killings

James T. Davenport Las Vegas
June 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
James R. Skinner (Sunday letter) contends that, had AR-15-type rifles not been available, the mass murders in Uvalde and Buffalo would not have happened. Let me understand. The madman would have walked into a gun shop and found no AR-15s for sale and said, “Darn it. I’ll just go get therapy”?

More likely he would have bought a shotgun, walked to the hardware store for a hacksaw and then had a weapon as deadly as the AR. Blaming the gun is pointless.

