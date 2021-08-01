90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame the guns for shootings

Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas
July 31, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

There is a disconnect in this country between people calling for gun control and lawful gun owners. The Tuesday commentary by Leonard Pitts Jr. showcases this.

In this country, millions of lawful gun owners do not conduct drive-by shootings in front of children. Millions of lawful gun owners do not shoot up the streets. Millions of lawful gun owners use their guns in lawful ways.

Yet people such as Mr. Pitts want to restrict the gun rights of those lawful owners instead of placing the blame on the criminals who commit these gun crimes. How about our politicians get off their behinds and get tough on crimes committed with guns? How about they hold the criminals accountable and give them the kind of sentences that will actually deter more gun crimes?

But in today’s political climate, that would be “racist” and more 8-year-olds will continue to be exposed to drive-bys, sometimes not surviving the next one.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
2
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
3
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
4
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
5
15 arrested, booked in Henderson during child sex sting
15 arrested, booked in Henderson during child sex sting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: On the sidelines
By and / RJ

The stunning withdrawal from the Olympics by Simone Biles was neither cowardly nor heroic. World-class athletes must compete under pressure, but her extraordinary maneuvers can be dangerous if not in the right frame of mind.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
LETTER: COVID is very real
Neal Matzkin Henderson

And the unvaccinated need to understand that.