LETTER: Don’t blame Tony Sanchez for UNLV’s woes

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Once again the UNLV football program will end on a losing season. The easy out is to blame Coach Tony Sanchez for this continuing problem. Really?

UNLV does not come to mind for most talented players who envision big-name schools as their destination. They want to turn pro for the money they feel they can earn.

UNLV, no matter who the coach is, can achieve only what it can with the limited talent it has. That is the reality of the times we are in.