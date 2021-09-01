LETTER: Don’t blame Trump for the Afghanistan debacle

Mr. Trump’s plan was a six-page condition-based plan. When the Taliban did not adhere to the plan we blew up one of their leaders to keep them in line. That worked.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In reference to Cesar Fernando Lumba’s Saturday letter arguing that Donald Trump “negotiated the term’s of the U.S. surrender” in Afghanistan: Mr. Trump’s plan was a six-page condition-based plan. When the Taliban did not adhere to the plan we blew up one of their leaders to keep them in line. That worked. His plan did not include leaving $80 billion of our finest weapons to terrorists. Sorry, but this one is on Joe Biden.