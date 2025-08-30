85°F
LETTER: Don't blame unions for high costs on the Strip

LETTER: Nevada sportsmen and federal land sales
LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
LETTER: There’s a good reason for Social Security tax cap
LETTER: Writer was correct about vets and spay/neuter
Edward Mikula North Las Vegas
August 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Responding to Victor Joecks’ Aug. 22 column regarding casino profits decline”:

It’s no surprise that Mr. Joecks blames higher labor costs and union demands. A closer look reveals CEO pay in the gaming industry rose 31.7 percent from 2020 to 2024, averaging $16 million. In 2024, the median worker earned $43,880 while Caesars CEO earned $18 million, a 419-to-1 ratio of CEO pay to worker. Rooms rates have increased by 70 percent since 2015. Since 2020, the cost-of-living index in Vegas is only 1 times the national average.

There are 177,600 fewer visitors year to date, many from Mexico and Canada. Arguably, GOP tariffs and tighter U.S. foreign policies impact Vegas more so than other cities and states. But, to that, Mr. Joecks states that tariffs have not affected Florida. I say, apples and oranges. The reality is Las Vegas is a city and Florida is a state. Vegas caters to predominantly non-family tourists and offers limited activities. Florida offers varied activities to predominantly families with varied budgets.

Further, even if you believed all the nonsense excuses that Mr. Joecks offers, why have locals casinos posted record earnings for the same period? They have unions and high labor costs.

The answers are simple: Casinos are their own worst enemy. Mismanagement, greed (on the Strip) and incompetence also come to mind.

LETTER: No time to waste on Social Security
Gary Desler Las Vegas

The most inconvenient truth is that the U.S. Social Security system is fundamentally flawed and is bleeding red ink.

LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Al Tobin Las Vegas

Las Vegas has shot itself in the foot. People feel ripped off. I feel ripped off.

