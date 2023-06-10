81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Don’t call A’s stadium subsidy a ‘handout’

Glenn A. Bischoff Bartlett, Illinois
June 9, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Oakland Athletics)
(Oakland Athletics)

Lawmakers, the public and Review-Journal reporters have a gross misunderstanding of how tax increment financing works. All have referred to the $380 million sought by the A’s as a “handout.” This is completely untrue.

The money sought by the A’s will be generated by the stadium and will be used to retire the construction bonds. No stadium, no tax money. No construction bonds, no stadium. In other words, it cannot be construed as a handout if the money doesn’t exist, and it won’t unless the stadium is built. Further, it cannot be construed as a handout because this deal is revenue neutral to taxpayers. Eventually the $380 million will be repaid.

Las Vegas and Nevada are in a unique position in that they have an opportunity to land an Major League Baseball franchise with no competition. When MLB next expands, it will be to 32 teams — and that’s where it will end, because that is the perfect number of teams from a scheduling perspective. Las Vegas then will be competing with Montreal, Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, San Antonio-Austin and Salt Lake City — all viable candidates. There may be others. All of those cities will need to commit to building an MLB-caliber stadium and have financing in place before MLB even allows them to bid.

And consider this: The bid winners likely will be paying a franchise fee that approaches $1 billion. Those ownership groups likely will not have the financial wherewithal to contribute another $1 billion to the stadium construction, as the A’s have pledged to do. So if Las Vegas somehow manages to land an expansion franchise, taxpayers will need to contribute much more to the stadium construction than they will with the A’s deal

Moreover, the A’s have agreed to turn the ballpark over to the stadium authority and that all jobs inside the building will be union jobs. Try to get those concessions from another group.

The A’s represent the best and perhaps only bite at the apple that Las Vegas will get. Don’t blow it.

MOST READ
1
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
2
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
3
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
4
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
5
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn