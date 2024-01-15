55°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t call Jan. 6 an ‘insurrection’

Dale Brouker Las Vegas
January 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U ...
Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

I’m sick of the word “insurrection” being used regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, incident. Five-hundred people wouldn’t try to overthrow the government and bring only one firearm. Mike Pence had it right when he stated it was a protest that got out of hand. Maybe they should have tried to burn down the building. Then they would have been given a slap on the wrist like protesters with BLM and Antifa.

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
Jack Oliver Las Vegas
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

When employers increase expenses, they must recover the difference, usually through higher prices.

LETTER: Secretary of defense goes AWOL
John Fields Henderson
John Fields Henderson

Regardless of Mr. Austin’s future in the Biden administration, this must be an example in the election of the result when key positions are filled on quotas instead of competence. The secretary is only one example.

LETTER: Hope for America?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The Sunday commentary “2024 Brings Hope For America” was hopelessly naive and optimistic.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Peggie Davis Las Vegas
Peggie Davis Las Vegas

The idea that a “corporate” landlord can tie up 264 houses for rental properties in town when more than 8,000 people are homeless — including couples with children — turns my stomach upside down.

LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage
David Wandel Las Vegas
David Wandel Las Vegas

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone who “engages in insurrection” from ever holding office.

