LETTER: Don’t call Jan. 6 an ‘insurrection’

I’m sick of the word “insurrection” being used regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, incident. Five-hundred people wouldn’t try to overthrow the government and bring only one firearm. Mike Pence had it right when he stated it was a protest that got out of hand. Maybe they should have tried to burn down the building. Then they would have been given a slap on the wrist like protesters with BLM and Antifa.