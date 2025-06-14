93°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t celebrate violent protests

Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
June 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Protesting becomes illegal when it transitions from a peaceful assembly into an activity that violates laws against violence, trespassing and vandalism. Most all of us will agree that one of our core constitutional rights is the right to assemble, protest and to express our individual views. I would hope that the same people who appreciate this inalienable right will also be quick to condemn those who believe they have the right to express their views violently.

The violent protests in Los Angeles, as well as the ones we saw in Portland and Minneapolis, are not to be celebrated or endorsed or even excused, as we are saw from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris. I am tired of these and other far-left observers using terminology such as “mostly peaceful.” Or as Harris expressed it, “The protests are overwhelming peaceful, meaning mostly.”

If a protest becomes mostly peaceful it then becomes a riot and is no longer protected by the First Amendment. It is then against the law. Our political leaders must know this. And if they don’t, you should not allow yourself to be led by them.

John Macdonald Las Vegas

In his May 21 column, Victor Joecks wrote that we should “stop stressing out about climate change.” On June 3, the Review-Journal featured a story about a survey by UNLV which found that heat is a hot topic.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

I agree it’s reasonable to call for tighter oversight of mail-in ballot counting (June 6 Review-Journal editorial), but such scrutiny must apply across the board, not just in select areas.

