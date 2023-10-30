53°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t complain about Nevada’s high vehicle registration fees

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
October 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to the recent letter about smog checks and high vehicle registration fees: Lest we forget, Nevada has zip for a state income tax and the budget money has to come from somewhere. Perhaps people would like it better if Nevada started dipping into their take home with state taxes. They they could pray that the powers that be would be benevolent enough to reduce the amount of those (already established) pesky fees, knowing full well it’s easier to take a pot roast from a grizzly bear than a revenue stream from a bureaucrat. Or perhaps the “late model” car owners just feel they should be exempted from contributing to the road maintenance costs kitty.

