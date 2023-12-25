LETTER: Don’t complain about U.S. tax rates
This country is in the middle of the pack among developed countries.
In Tuesday’s editorial, the Review-Journal complains that taxes are too high in the United States and spending is the problem. In fact, the United States is in the middle of developed countries for taxing its citizens. The countries with the highest tax rates are European countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Netherlands, etc., and their citizens enjoy some of the highest standards of living in the world.