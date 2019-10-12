LETTER: Don’t downplay the LVCVA’s Rossi Ralenkotter scandal

Former Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In a Sept. 23 letter, C.D. Allred praised Rossi Ralenkotter for all the good he did when he was the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. He also chastizes the paper for not investigating the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties so that we readers would have more relevant information.

Mr. Ralenkotter betrayed the public trust by using taxpayer funds so that he could enjoy la dolce vita (the good life). He abused his position and retired with a hefty six-figure pension.

The “dead horse” to which Mr. Allred refers is alive and well.