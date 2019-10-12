58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t downplay the LVCVA’s Rossi Ralenkotter scandal

Walter Goldstein Henderson
October 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In a Sept. 23 letter, C.D. Allred praised Rossi Ralenkotter for all the good he did when he was the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. He also chastizes the paper for not investigating the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties so that we readers would have more relevant information.

Mr. Ralenkotter betrayed the public trust by using taxpayer funds so that he could enjoy la dolce vita (the good life). He abused his position and retired with a hefty six-figure pension.

The “dead horse” to which Mr. Allred refers is alive and well.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the US economy
Brian Terenzini Las Vegas

In response to court jester Wayne Allyn Root’s sycophantic gestures toward President Donald Trump, we should dissect the government’s September jobs report.

(Elaine Thompson/AP)
LETTER: Cory Booker, Democrats and gun proposals
Phil Kim Las Vegas (The writer is Nevada state director for Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign)

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks misses the mark.