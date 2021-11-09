LETTER: Don’t ever forget Tina Tintor

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tina Tintor. Tina Tintor. Tina Tintor. Let’s remember her name.

This contemptible nightly game of speed and booze roulette must have legal consequences to match the carnage. These are not accidents. They are the predictable results of assaultive behavior, no less despicable than firing bullets into another car.

Our Legislature and courts need to get serious. The police cannot be everywhere. Las Vegas residents know who these reckless, rude morons are. A healthy dose of public opprobrium could be just the thing to save their lives. Or to save someone worthwhile, such as Tina Tintor.