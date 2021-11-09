63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Don’t ever forget Tina Tintor

James Gates Las Vegas
November 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tina Tintor. Tina Tintor. Tina Tintor. Let’s remember her name.

This contemptible nightly game of speed and booze roulette must have legal consequences to match the carnage. These are not accidents. They are the predictable results of assaultive behavior, no less despicable than firing bullets into another car.

Our Legislature and courts need to get serious. The police cannot be everywhere. Las Vegas residents know who these reckless, rude morons are. A healthy dose of public opprobrium could be just the thing to save their lives. Or to save someone worthwhile, such as Tina Tintor.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
2
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
3
Man dies after falling from Plaza hotel, police say
Man dies after falling from Plaza hotel, police say
4
Raiders cut ties with another former first-round pick
Raiders cut ties with another former first-round pick
5
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
LETTER: The VGK and bandwagon fans
Joe Mainardi Henderson

True hockey afficianados will continue to support the franchise.