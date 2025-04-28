LETTER: Don’t force Ukraine to capitulate

Peace for Ukraine does not mean capitulating to Russia by surrendering eastern Ukraine as well as Crimea to Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is the innocent victim of Russia’s aggression; Russia (Putin) is the evil invader.

Russia has committed the genocide of many tens of thousands of Ukrainians since invading Crimea in 2014, driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes and destroyed much of Ukraine. If Russia invaded Alaska and Hawaii, killing tens of thousands of Americans, would we sue for peace and agree that it can keep and subjugate those states and Americans? No. Why would we ask Ukraine to accept the same fate for its territories and people?

The Ukrainians are not pawns for world domination diplomacy. Putin is known for lying and breaking treaties. He cannot be trusted. His ultimate goal is control of most of Europe, including our allies and NATO partners. We stand up to him now in Ukraine, or we’ll be fighting him later in Europe.