My family and I have read the Review-Journal for decades. We were very disappointed to see no mention of the Pearl Harbor attack in the Thursday paper. We are a family of veterans, and it is disgraceful that 2,403 servicemen and women and 68 civilians were murdered on that horrific morning and only one square inch of print was allocated in the Almanac. I hope this is not a trend.