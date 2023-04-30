LETTER: Don’t forget GOP tax cuts when talking about the debt

Every annual budget from Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, so far, Joe Biden, has lowered the budget deficit. Don’t believe me? Just Google “Deficit Spending By Year.”

Gary Kirchner’s Tuesday letter, “Spend and spend,” supports the House Republican effort to use the debt ceiling increase to cut deficit spending; increases that Republicans had no problem with under the Trump administration. Mr. Kirchner wants us to believe both parties have engaged in “over the top spending,” then ends his letter with a plea to “rein in” out-of-control Democrat spending.

First of all, Democrats are not responsible for the massive tax-cuts to the wealthy interests of this nation provided by Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, each of which ballooned our national debt. Secondly, every annual budget from Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, so far, Joe Biden, has lowered the budget deficit. Don’t believe me? Just Google “Deficit Spending By Year.”