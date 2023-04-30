82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Don’t forget GOP tax cuts when talking about the debt

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
April 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Gary Kirchner’s Tuesday letter, “Spend and spend,” supports the House Republican effort to use the debt ceiling increase to cut deficit spending; increases that Republicans had no problem with under the Trump administration. Mr. Kirchner wants us to believe both parties have engaged in “over the top spending,” then ends his letter with a plea to “rein in” out-of-control Democrat spending.

First of all, Democrats are not responsible for the massive tax-cuts to the wealthy interests of this nation provided by Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, each of which ballooned our national debt. Secondly, every annual budget from Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, so far, Joe Biden, has lowered the budget deficit. Don’t believe me? Just Google “Deficit Spending By Year.”

MOST READ
1
Small fire at newly rebranded Strip hotel causes no injuries
Small fire at newly rebranded Strip hotel causes no injuries
2
Woman accused of stealing $103K from Strip hotel room, police say
Woman accused of stealing $103K from Strip hotel room, police say
3
Questions about proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas? We have answers
Questions about proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas? We have answers
4
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
5
Horseshoe hotel tower getting a Parisian remodel
Horseshoe hotel tower getting a Parisian remodel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: A bad report card
James J. Worman Henderson

Las Vegas gets its share of “F”s.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
LETTER: Make Oakland A’s agree to spend money on players
Howard Ginsburg Las Vegas

They should be required to sign some free agents and have a payroll that is not in the bottom 25 percent of major league teams before 2025 (the expected date of the move).

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, wind turbines, which are part of the Lost Creek Wind Fa ...
LETTER: Clean air a worthy goal
Mark Wolfson Henderson

That’s why Nevadans approved green energy mandates.

More stories for you
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Nevada secretary of state shows contempt for his basic duties
LETTER: Nevada secretary of state shows contempt for his basic duties
LETTER: Punishing homebuyers with good credit
LETTER: Punishing homebuyers with good credit
DeSantis leads Trump in Nevada, GOP poll says
DeSantis leads Trump in Nevada, GOP poll says
COMMENTARY: Re-examining the federal regulatory burden
COMMENTARY: Re-examining the federal regulatory burden
EDITORIAL: Biden says work requirements for benefits are ‘wacko’
EDITORIAL: Biden says work requirements for benefits are ‘wacko’