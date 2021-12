Tom Hawley

I was very sad to see that Tom Hawley was missing from Jonah Dylan’s Sunday article about notable Nevadans we lost this year. “Chopper Tom,” with his upbeat and positive presence, was truly an icon in our community, and he is missed by many. Many of the people included in the article you would hear about only once in awhile in the news, but Tom Hawley was a daily presence in many of our lives.