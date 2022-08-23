LETTER: Don’t get rid of homework
It prepares kids for the real world.
In response to a recent letter advocating the end of homework: Are the colleges these kids hope to attend going to dispense with homework? I don’t think so. Can you succeed in higher-level jobs without working beyond regular hours? Not in any career I ever heard of.
Homework (along with classwork) is a step in preparing students for life in the real world. While the work itself is not always of utmost importance, developing the skills and perseverance to do it is vital.