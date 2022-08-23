95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Don’t get rid of homework

William T. Childs Henderson
August 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNL ...
Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNLV in Las Vegas. Usually about 12 students attend. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

In response to a recent letter advocating the end of homework: Are the colleges these kids hope to attend going to dispense with homework? I don’t think so. Can you succeed in higher-level jobs without working beyond regular hours? Not in any career I ever heard of.

Homework (along with classwork) is a step in preparing students for life in the real world. While the work itself is not always of utmost importance, developing the skills and perseverance to do it is vital.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
3
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
Raiders offensive line to take center stage in joint practices
4
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
5
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: FDA and hearing aids
Christopher Bonds Henderson

It’s about time they were available over the counter.

LETTER: Everything but academics
Bart Alexander Henderson

This district is at the bottom of the nation in actually educating students.